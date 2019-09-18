All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

8304 4th St NE

8304 4th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

8304 4th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

Quant 3 bed Lake Stevens Home available NOW!!! - What a wonderful little charmer this 3 bedroom Lake Stevens home is!

Fresh, lovely interior grey paint with crisp white doors and trim. Bright, blinged-out chandelier in office/den at front entrance. Main floor boasts fun, black and white stripped half bath, one-car garage access and kitchen which opens into family room. Slide open the door onto the fully fenced back yard; great for summer BBQ and entertaining. Upstairs features full size washer and dryer along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master walk in closet off bathroom.

Close to restaurants, schools & shopping with easy access to Hwy 2 & Hwy 9.

Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with additional $250 refundable deposit.
Preferred 12-month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, garbage and cable. Owner pays water and sewer.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2050.00
-Deposit: $2050.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

