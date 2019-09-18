8304 4th St NE

Amenities
Quant 3 bed Lake Stevens Home available NOW!!! - What a wonderful little charmer this 3 bedroom Lake Stevens home is!
Fresh, lovely interior grey paint with crisp white doors and trim. Bright, blinged-out chandelier in office/den at front entrance. Main floor boasts fun, black and white stripped half bath, one-car garage access and kitchen which opens into family room. Slide open the door onto the fully fenced back yard; great for summer BBQ and entertaining. Upstairs features full size washer and dryer along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master walk in closet off bathroom.
Close to restaurants, schools & shopping with easy access to Hwy 2 & Hwy 9.
Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with additional $250 refundable deposit.
Preferred 12-month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, garbage and cable. Owner pays water and sewer.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2050.00
-Deposit: $2050.00 (minus application fees)
Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4995135)