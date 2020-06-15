All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7815 14th St SE

7815 14th Street Southeast · (425) 257-2046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7815 14th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7815 14th St SE · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.

Home features:
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Great open floor plan
- Open concept kitchen/living
- Brand new neutral paint throughout the home
- New carpet
- Stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen
- Large bonus/den area upstairs for possible playroom or home office.
- Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and spa inspired bathroom with double sinks.
-Laundry room is upstairs, with washer and dryer hook ups only.
- Spacious fenced, landscaped yard
- Home is private without another home behind
- Plenty of storage space
- Attached 2 car garage
- Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 2 and I-5 for easy commute to Everett, Seattle, the Eastside, and surrounding areas
- Lake Stevens Schools
Call today to schedule a time to view! Pets negotiable.

(RLNE3763058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 14th St SE have any available units?
7815 14th St SE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7815 14th St SE have?
Some of 7815 14th St SE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 14th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
7815 14th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 14th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7815 14th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 7815 14th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 7815 14th St SE does offer parking.
Does 7815 14th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 14th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 14th St SE have a pool?
No, 7815 14th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 7815 14th St SE have accessible units?
No, 7815 14th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 14th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 14th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 14th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 14th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
