7815 14th St SE

Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.



Home features:

- Spacious living room with fireplace

- Great open floor plan

- Open concept kitchen/living

- Brand new neutral paint throughout the home

- New carpet

- Stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen

- Large bonus/den area upstairs for possible playroom or home office.

- Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and spa inspired bathroom with double sinks.

-Laundry room is upstairs, with washer and dryer hook ups only.

- Spacious fenced, landscaped yard

- Home is private without another home behind

- Plenty of storage space

- Attached 2 car garage

- Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 2 and I-5 for easy commute to Everett, Seattle, the Eastside, and surrounding areas

- Lake Stevens Schools

Call today to schedule a time to view! Pets negotiable.



