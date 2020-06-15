7815 14th St SE

Amenities
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.
Home features:
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Great open floor plan
- Open concept kitchen/living
- Brand new neutral paint throughout the home
- New carpet
- Stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen
- Large bonus/den area upstairs for possible playroom or home office.
- Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and spa inspired bathroom with double sinks.
-Laundry room is upstairs, with washer and dryer hook ups only.
- Spacious fenced, landscaped yard
- Home is private without another home behind
- Plenty of storage space
- Attached 2 car garage
- Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 2 and I-5 for easy commute to Everett, Seattle, the Eastside, and surrounding areas
- Lake Stevens Schools
Call today to schedule a time to view! Pets negotiable.
(RLNE3763058)