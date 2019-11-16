7730 12th St. SE

Amenities
Beautiful Maintained Lake Stevens Home 10 Miles from Boeing! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home in the Cavelero Neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Great school district, near Boeing (nearly 10 miles), and shopping centers Very well maintained home: Annual appliances maintenance including central heating and water heater and other appliances, filters, etc. Stainless steel appliances, Samsung Washer & Dryer, Gas Range Stove, Side-by-Side refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms, grand family room and gourmet kitchen, pantry, hardwood floors, carpet in upstairs and partially in downstairs living room. Beautiful Master bedroom, Master bath with walk-in closet. Yard has fruit trees; grapes and Asian pears n fenced back yard. Rent: $2295. Deposit $2295. One small pet can be considered with $500 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent. Please contact our office or submit a guest card through Zillow. This home may not last long! ***Current MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $500 of off 1st month rent.
This home has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. Property Management & Real Estate.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5149837)