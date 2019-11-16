All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 7730 12th St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
7730 12th St. SE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

7730 12th St. SE

7730 12th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7730 12th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Maintained Lake Stevens Home 10 Miles from Boeing! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home in the Cavelero Neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Great school district, near Boeing (nearly 10 miles), and shopping centers Very well maintained home: Annual appliances maintenance including central heating and water heater and other appliances, filters, etc. Stainless steel appliances, Samsung Washer & Dryer, Gas Range Stove, Side-by-Side refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms, grand family room and gourmet kitchen, pantry, hardwood floors, carpet in upstairs and partially in downstairs living room. Beautiful Master bedroom, Master bath with walk-in closet. Yard has fruit trees; grapes and Asian pears n fenced back yard. Rent: $2295. Deposit $2295. One small pet can be considered with $500 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent. Please contact our office or submit a guest card through Zillow. This home may not last long! ***Current MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $500 of off 1st month rent.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. Property Management & Real Estate.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 12th St. SE have any available units?
7730 12th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 7730 12th St. SE have?
Some of 7730 12th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7730 12th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
7730 12th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 12th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7730 12th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 7730 12th St. SE offer parking?
No, 7730 12th St. SE does not offer parking.
Does 7730 12th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7730 12th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 12th St. SE have a pool?
No, 7730 12th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 7730 12th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 7730 12th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 12th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7730 12th St. SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7730 12th St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7730 12th St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College