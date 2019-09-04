All apartments in Lake Stevens
7408 19th Plaza South East

7408 19th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

7408 19th Pl SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/29f77960a0/7408-19th-pl-se-lake-stevens-wa-98258 This home features an open concept floor plan, steel faced appliances, wood floors, and modern finishes. Conveniently located in Lake Stevens, 15 minutes to Boeing Everett Factory and 5 minutes to Downtown Everett. Everett School District: (PK-5) Skyline, (Middle) Cavalero or Lake Stevens, (9-12) Lake Stevens Sr High. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 additional pet deposit for up to two dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. NO CATS - This is firm. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score needed for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial. Bills in arrears or in collections or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have any available units?
7408 19th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 7408 19th Plaza South East have?
Some of 7408 19th Plaza South East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 19th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
7408 19th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 19th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 19th Plaza South East is pet friendly.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East offer parking?
No, 7408 19th Plaza South East does not offer parking.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 19th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have a pool?
Yes, 7408 19th Plaza South East has a pool.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 7408 19th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 19th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 19th Plaza South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 19th Plaza South East does not have units with air conditioning.
