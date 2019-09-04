7408 19th Plaza South East

Amenities

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/29f77960a0/7408-19th-pl-se-lake-stevens-wa-98258 This home features an open concept floor plan, steel faced appliances, wood floors, and modern finishes. Conveniently located in Lake Stevens, 15 minutes to Boeing Everett Factory and 5 minutes to Downtown Everett. Everett School District: (PK-5) Skyline, (Middle) Cavalero or Lake Stevens, (9-12) Lake Stevens Sr High. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 additional pet deposit for up to two dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. NO CATS - This is firm. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score needed for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial. Bills in arrears or in collections or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial.