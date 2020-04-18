All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

603 122nd Ct NE

603 122nd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

603 122nd Court Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgrades throughout this spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage townhome! - This amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath home is full of upgrades and located in an amazing location with Lake Stevens views! On the main level you will find the open kitchen complete with custom appliances, dining room, living room with gas fireplace, 1/2 bath and private covered deck. Upstairs is the master suite with multiple closets and private master bath. The 2 spare bedrooms, full size hall bath and office/loft area complete the upstairs. This home offers tile floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 2 car garage with opener and within walking distance of Lake Stevens.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $87 fee for lake Stevens sewer. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5644326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

