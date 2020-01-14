Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

317 - 84th Ave SE Available 01/06/20 $2100 Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home on quiet greenbelt lot - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home on quiet greenbelt lot. Open great room concept w/ vaulted ceilings, fireplace, & upgraded carpet. Kitchen has tons of storage w/ new granite slab counters, breakfast bar & high end appliances including gas range. Upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms, updated bathrooms w/ tile accents & fixtures. Master bath has new quartz counters, tub surround, & tile floors. New roof, updated paint, and AIR CONDITIONING! Private fenced backyard w/ large deck for hosting. A must see!! Rent is $2100.00. Security Deposit $2100.00.

To view this home, please contact Bell Properties, Inc., a full service real estate and property management firm located in Lake Stevens, at 425-334-0441.



(RLNE4335158)