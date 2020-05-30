Amenities

309 N Davies Rd Available 06/08/20 Lake Stevens waterfront 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a view on the water! - Waterfront 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a view on Lake Stevens! Private dock, boat and jet ski lift, large, spacious back yard with water access perfect for entertaining. Yard and flower beds are maintained by a professional landscape company. All appliances included. Washer and dryer hook ups. Lake Stevens school district. This house won't last long! Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Call us to schedule a showing. Preferred Property Management at 425-257-2046



(RLNE4084910)