Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

309 N Davies Rd

309 North Davies Road · No Longer Available
Location

309 North Davies Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
309 N Davies Rd Available 06/08/20 Lake Stevens waterfront 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a view on the water! - Waterfront 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a view on Lake Stevens! Private dock, boat and jet ski lift, large, spacious back yard with water access perfect for entertaining. Yard and flower beds are maintained by a professional landscape company. All appliances included. Washer and dryer hook ups. Lake Stevens school district. This house won't last long! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Call us to schedule a showing. Preferred Property Management at 425-257-2046

(RLNE4084910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Davies Rd have any available units?
309 N Davies Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 309 N Davies Rd currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Davies Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Davies Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 N Davies Rd is pet friendly.
Does 309 N Davies Rd offer parking?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not offer parking.
Does 309 N Davies Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Davies Rd have a pool?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Davies Rd have accessible units?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Davies Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N Davies Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N Davies Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

