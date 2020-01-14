All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 2602 88th DR NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
2602 88th DR NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2602 88th DR NE

2602 88th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2602 88th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Desirable Lake Stevens Location - Spacious CrossWater Home in Lake Stevens School District. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, 2 car garage 1900 Sqft home built in 2005 with a Gas Fireplace. Water/Dryer included but to be used at Tenant Discretion (Owner will not fix or repair). Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant also pays Monthly sewer charge for City of Lake Stevens based off current rates ($86.00).

Pets negotiable with additional deposit/No Smoking

Please Drive by the unit before calling to schedule.

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT

(RLNE5395141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 88th DR NE have any available units?
2602 88th DR NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2602 88th DR NE currently offering any rent specials?
2602 88th DR NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 88th DR NE pet-friendly?
No, 2602 88th DR NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 2602 88th DR NE offer parking?
Yes, 2602 88th DR NE offers parking.
Does 2602 88th DR NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 88th DR NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 88th DR NE have a pool?
No, 2602 88th DR NE does not have a pool.
Does 2602 88th DR NE have accessible units?
No, 2602 88th DR NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 88th DR NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 88th DR NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 88th DR NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 88th DR NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College