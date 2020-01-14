2602 88th DR NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Desirable Lake Stevens Location - Spacious CrossWater Home in Lake Stevens School District. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, 2 car garage 1900 Sqft home built in 2005 with a Gas Fireplace. Water/Dryer included but to be used at Tenant Discretion (Owner will not fix or repair). Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant also pays Monthly sewer charge for City of Lake Stevens based off current rates ($86.00).



Pets negotiable with additional deposit/No Smoking



Please Drive by the unit before calling to schedule.



DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT



(RLNE5395141)