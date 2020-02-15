2523 85th Drive NE

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Lake Stevens Home for rent for $2200.00 - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Crosswater neighborhood of Lake Stevens. High ceilings and a gorgeous double-sided fireplace are part of the are shared by the living and dining room. With a huge open kitchen, this home is perfect for entertaining or raising your family. All four bedrooms and the utility room are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious, with a walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with an oversized soaker tub. The house is fenced with an attached garage. Pets are allowed with a $300.00 deposit per animal. Located in the Lake Stevens School district, this house is ideal for a family. $2200.00 per month rent and a $2200.00 security deposit. For a viewing, please contact Bell Properties, 425-334-0441.



(RLNE5519178)