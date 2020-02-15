All apartments in Lake Stevens
2523 85th Drive NE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2523 85th Drive NE

2523 85th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2523 85th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Lake Stevens Home for rent for $2200.00 - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Crosswater neighborhood of Lake Stevens. High ceilings and a gorgeous double-sided fireplace are part of the are shared by the living and dining room. With a huge open kitchen, this home is perfect for entertaining or raising your family. All four bedrooms and the utility room are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious, with a walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with an oversized soaker tub. The house is fenced with an attached garage. Pets are allowed with a $300.00 deposit per animal. Located in the Lake Stevens School district, this house is ideal for a family. $2200.00 per month rent and a $2200.00 security deposit. For a viewing, please contact Bell Properties, 425-334-0441.

(RLNE5519178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 85th Drive NE have any available units?
2523 85th Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2523 85th Drive NE have?
Some of 2523 85th Drive NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 85th Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2523 85th Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 85th Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 85th Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2523 85th Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 85th Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2523 85th Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2523 85th Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 85th Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 85th Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 85th Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
