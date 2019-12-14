All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated December 14 2019

2514 85th DR NE #W-4

2514 85th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2514 85th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in gated community! - This beautiful and spacious condo is located in a gated community. It features the master suite, complete with a 5 piece master bath on the first floor. The two large bedrooms upstairs are found upstairs. The kitchen is completed with all stainless steel appliances. The home boasts a large back deck, great for entertaining. All landscaping is included in rent. Small pets are negotiable.

*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2nd months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $50.00 monthly fee for garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE2503605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have any available units?
2514 85th DR NE #W-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 currently offering any rent specials?
2514 85th DR NE #W-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 is pet friendly.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 offer parking?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not offer parking.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have a pool?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not have a pool.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have accessible units?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 85th DR NE #W-4 does not have units with air conditioning.

