2514 85th DR NE #W-4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in gated community! - This beautiful and spacious condo is located in a gated community. It features the master suite, complete with a 5 piece master bath on the first floor. The two large bedrooms upstairs are found upstairs. The kitchen is completed with all stainless steel appliances. The home boasts a large back deck, great for entertaining. All landscaping is included in rent. Small pets are negotiable.



*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2nd months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $50.00 monthly fee for garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE2503605)