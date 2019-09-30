All apartments in Lake Stevens
2409 Callow Road
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

2409 Callow Road

2409 Callow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Callow Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning & classic 2 bed 1 bath home w/ newer finishes - Absolutely stunning, classic 2 bed 1 bath home with newer finishes. Updated cabinets, appliances, counter tops, and back splash. Bathroom completely remodeled. 2 large bedrooms, eat in kitchen and spacious living room with peek a boo view of Lake Stevens. Covered entertainers deck and fenced backyard ready for your BBQ's!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including $87 for Lake Stevens Sewer. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5144482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

