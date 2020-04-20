2225 Cherry Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom Retreat in Lake Stevens Available Now - Virtual Tour! - Stay home and take the virtual tour. https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/649916



This 3 bedroom home is the private retreat youve been waiting for! Large deck welcomes you into a beautifully updated kitchen; modern backsplashes & full slab counters with peninsula open into living space & stairwell. Master on the main, second bath & landscape views; elegant rod iron stairwell leads downstairs to rec room which features gorgeous glass door to garden. Renovated 3/4 bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry & gas stove downstairs.



Close to all; restaurants, lakes, trails, bike paths, shops, grocery. Lake Stevens Schools. Minutes from Hwy 2, Hwy 9 and I-5. Convenient location!



Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets welcome with an additional refundable deposit. 2 pet max.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2000

-Deposit: $2000 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.



No Cats Allowed



