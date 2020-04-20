All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 2225 Cherry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
2225 Cherry Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2225 Cherry Road

2225 Cherry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2225 Cherry Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Retreat in Lake Stevens Available Now - Virtual Tour! - Stay home and take the virtual tour. https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/649916

This 3 bedroom home is the private retreat youve been waiting for! Large deck welcomes you into a beautifully updated kitchen; modern backsplashes & full slab counters with peninsula open into living space & stairwell. Master on the main, second bath & landscape views; elegant rod iron stairwell leads downstairs to rec room which features gorgeous glass door to garden. Renovated 3/4 bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry & gas stove downstairs.

Close to all; restaurants, lakes, trails, bike paths, shops, grocery. Lake Stevens Schools. Minutes from Hwy 2, Hwy 9 and I-5. Convenient location!

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets welcome with an additional refundable deposit. 2 pet max.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2000
-Deposit: $2000 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Cherry Road have any available units?
2225 Cherry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2225 Cherry Road have?
Some of 2225 Cherry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Cherry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Cherry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Cherry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Cherry Road is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Cherry Road offer parking?
No, 2225 Cherry Road does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Cherry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Cherry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Cherry Road have a pool?
No, 2225 Cherry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Cherry Road have accessible units?
No, 2225 Cherry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Cherry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Cherry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Cherry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Cherry Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College