2225 Cherry Road

Amenities
3 Bedroom Retreat in Lake Stevens Available Now - Virtual Tour! - Stay home and take the virtual tour. https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/649916
This 3 bedroom home is the private retreat youve been waiting for! Large deck welcomes you into a beautifully updated kitchen; modern backsplashes & full slab counters with peninsula open into living space & stairwell. Master on the main, second bath & landscape views; elegant rod iron stairwell leads downstairs to rec room which features gorgeous glass door to garden. Renovated 3/4 bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry & gas stove downstairs.
Close to all; restaurants, lakes, trails, bike paths, shops, grocery. Lake Stevens Schools. Minutes from Hwy 2, Hwy 9 and I-5. Convenient location!
Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets welcome with an additional refundable deposit. 2 pet max.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2000
-Deposit: $2000 (minus application fees)
Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5700997)