Open Concept 1 Bedroom duplex in the Beautiful Lake Stevens area blocks to Wyatt Park - Beautiful Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the beautiful City of Lake Stevens. Unit has all Stainless Steel Appliances. Directly across from the lake and blocks to Wyatt Park. Water/Garbage included and home is on septic. Washer/Dryer included.
Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. No Smoking!!!
DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.
PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE.
(RLNE4815393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have any available units?
216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have?
Some of 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A offer parking?
No, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A does not offer parking.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have a pool?
No, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A does not have units with air conditioning.