216 N. Davies Rd Unit #A

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open Concept 1 Bedroom duplex in the Beautiful Lake Stevens area blocks to Wyatt Park - Beautiful Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the beautiful City of Lake Stevens. Unit has all Stainless Steel Appliances. Directly across from the lake and blocks to Wyatt Park. Water/Garbage included and home is on septic. Washer/Dryer included.



Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. No Smoking!!!



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.



PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE.



