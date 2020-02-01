Amenities

2001 131st Ave NE Available 02/03/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Lake Stevens! - This spacious Lake Stevens duplex features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. New carpet, and new paint. Spacious garage.

Washer and dryer hook ups only. Nearby schools include Mt. Pilchuck Elementary School, Homelink School and North Lake Middle School. Walking distance to the lake, shopping, schools and many parks. Lake Stevens School District. No Pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.

First Months rent and deposit moves you in!

Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



