All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 2001 131st Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
2001 131st Ave NE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2001 131st Ave NE

2001 131st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2001 131st Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2001 131st Ave NE Available 02/03/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Lake Stevens! - This spacious Lake Stevens duplex features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. New carpet, and new paint. Spacious garage.
Washer and dryer hook ups only. Nearby schools include Mt. Pilchuck Elementary School, Homelink School and North Lake Middle School. Walking distance to the lake, shopping, schools and many parks. Lake Stevens School District. No Pets.
Tenant pays all utilities.
First Months rent and deposit moves you in!
Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 131st Ave NE have any available units?
2001 131st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2001 131st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2001 131st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 131st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2001 131st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 131st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 131st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College