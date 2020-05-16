1701 83rd Ave SE

Amenities
Beautiful Lake Stevens Home - New construction home, never lived in, 2297 sqft, 2 car garage, 4 plus bedrooms, 5th room as bonus family all upstairs, gas heat & fireplace, gas range, tank-less hot water, smart home features available at tenant costs, w/d available, large master with 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet, close to HWY 9 / i-5 access,
tenant pays monthly sewer charge with rent.
No pets, No Smoking!!!
Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!
DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5644736)