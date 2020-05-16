All apartments in Lake Stevens
1701 83rd Ave SE

1701 83rd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1701 83rd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Lake Stevens Home - New construction home, never lived in, 2297 sqft, 2 car garage, 4 plus bedrooms, 5th room as bonus family all upstairs, gas heat & fireplace, gas range, tank-less hot water, smart home features available at tenant costs, w/d available, large master with 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet, close to HWY 9 / i-5 access,
tenant pays monthly sewer charge with rent.
No pets, No Smoking!!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!

DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have any available units?
1701 83rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1701 83rd Ave SE have?
Some of 1701 83rd Ave SE's amenities include new construction, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 83rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 83rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 83rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1701 83rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 83rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 83rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

