1701 83rd Ave SE

Beautiful Lake Stevens Home - New construction home, never lived in, 2297 sqft, 2 car garage, 4 plus bedrooms, 5th room as bonus family all upstairs, gas heat & fireplace, gas range, tank-less hot water, smart home features available at tenant costs, w/d available, large master with 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet, close to HWY 9 / i-5 access,

tenant pays monthly sewer charge with rent.

No pets, No Smoking!!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



No Pets Allowed



