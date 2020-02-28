10914 Willow Road

Amenities

This Inviting Home is open and sun-filled, with a Southern exposure and a Peek-A-Boo View of Lake Stevens! The home features a total of 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, large main level Living room with Hardwood floors, and a beautifully updated Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Range, and an Eat-In Dining Area. Laundry room has front loading W/D on a platform for comfort and includes counter space for folding. The home also includes a lower level Living/Family room, a Brand New Large Deck for entertaining and a bonus Second Kitchen downstairs. Minutes to Lake Stevens High School & Lundeen Park, as well as all the Shopping and Food choices Lake Stevens has to offer!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,470 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats Allowed 2 max (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No Puppies/No Kittens). All pets must be Spayed/Neutered, licensed and vaccinated. Each Pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,490, Security Deposit $2,490 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)



Amenities: Recently Remodeled, Two Kitchens, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard