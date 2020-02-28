All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:37 PM

10914 Willow Road

10914 Willow Road · No Longer Available
Location

10914 Willow Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This Inviting Home is open and sun-filled, with a Southern exposure and a Peek-A-Boo View of Lake Stevens! The home features a total of 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, large main level Living room with Hardwood floors, and a beautifully updated Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Range, and an Eat-In Dining Area. Laundry room has front loading W/D on a platform for comfort and includes counter space for folding. The home also includes a lower level Living/Family room, a Brand New Large Deck for entertaining and a bonus Second Kitchen downstairs. Minutes to Lake Stevens High School & Lundeen Park, as well as all the Shopping and Food choices Lake Stevens has to offer!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,470 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats Allowed 2 max (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No Puppies/No Kittens). All pets must be Spayed/Neutered, licensed and vaccinated. Each Pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,490, Security Deposit $2,490 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Amenities: Recently Remodeled, Two Kitchens, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10914 Willow Road have any available units?
10914 Willow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 10914 Willow Road have?
Some of 10914 Willow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10914 Willow Road currently offering any rent specials?
10914 Willow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10914 Willow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10914 Willow Road is pet friendly.
Does 10914 Willow Road offer parking?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not offer parking.
Does 10914 Willow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10914 Willow Road have a pool?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not have a pool.
Does 10914 Willow Road have accessible units?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10914 Willow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10914 Willow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10914 Willow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

