28019 188th Ave SE

Winterwood Multi-Level Home - 3 bedroom

2.25 bath

1820 square feet

Sunken living room

Dining room

Kitchen

Family room

Laundry room



Appliances included:

Stove

Refrigerator

Microwave

Washer & Dryer



Parking: 2-car garage



Amenities:

Wood Fireplace

Multi-level deck

Park-like backyard

Gazebo

Playground

Landscaping included



Pets: Negotiable, owner approval required

No Smoking



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Grass Lake

Middle School: Cedar Heights

High School: Kentlake



$2650.00 Monthly Rent

$2250.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$ 500.00 Additional Charge (pet screening, breed restrictions, owner approval reguired)

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



