Home
/
Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
/
28019 188th Ave SE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

28019 188th Ave SE

28019 188th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28019 188th Avenue Southeast, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winterwood Multi-Level Home - 3 bedroom
2.25 bath
1820 square feet
Sunken living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Family room
Laundry room

Appliances included:
Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave
Washer & Dryer

Parking: 2-car garage

Amenities:
Wood Fireplace
Multi-level deck
Park-like backyard
Gazebo
Playground
Landscaping included

Pets: Negotiable, owner approval required
No Smoking

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Grass Lake
Middle School: Cedar Heights
High School: Kentlake

$2650.00 Monthly Rent
$2250.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$ 500.00 Additional Charge (pet screening, breed restrictions, owner approval reguired)
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE2513995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28019 188th Ave SE have any available units?
28019 188th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 28019 188th Ave SE have?
Some of 28019 188th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28019 188th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
28019 188th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28019 188th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 28019 188th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 28019 188th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28019 188th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 28019 188th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 28019 188th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28019 188th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28019 188th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28019 188th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
