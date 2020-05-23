21542 Se 299th Way

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kent. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered patio entrance, a small, landscaped yard, and a two-car garage. The interior features recessed lighting, a cozy fireplace, and a loft area for additional living space. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with matching appliances, tile counters, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, you’ll love the master suite with its large walk-in closet and private bath. Make this house your home and apply today! contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.