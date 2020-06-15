All apartments in Lake Holm
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

35311 172nd Ave SE U1

35311 172nd Avenue Southeast · (253) 261-3938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA 98092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit U1 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Single Rooms - Property Id: 247876

Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house.
Located on he East Hill in Auburn (10 minutes from Hwy 18 & the Auburn Black Diamond Road exit). We are close to Washington National Golf Course, Lake Holmes Rd and Lake Moneysmith. We are looking for respectful, clean, drama free and mature adults to share our home with. House sits on 5 beautiful acres, spacious 3 stories and 3800 sq ft with a Koi pond. If you enjoying relaxing and being in a drama free home and you are clean and pick up after yourself then this is the place for you.

This is a very peaceful and quiet house where you come home to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet from a long day.

Please text me before calling.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247876
Property Id 247876

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have any available units?
35311 172nd Ave SE U1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have?
Some of 35311 172nd Ave SE U1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 currently offering any rent specials?
35311 172nd Ave SE U1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 is pet friendly.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 offer parking?
No, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 does not offer parking.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have a pool?
No, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 does not have a pool.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have accessible units?
No, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 does not have accessible units.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 35311 172nd Ave SE U1 does not have units with air conditioning.
