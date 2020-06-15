35311 172nd Ave SE U1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house.

Located on he East Hill in Auburn (10 minutes from Hwy 18 & the Auburn Black Diamond Road exit). We are close to Washington National Golf Course, Lake Holmes Rd and Lake Moneysmith. We are looking for respectful, clean, drama free and mature adults to share our home with. House sits on 5 beautiful acres, spacious 3 stories and 3800 sq ft with a Koi pond. If you enjoying relaxing and being in a drama free home and you are clean and pick up after yourself then this is the place for you.



This is a very peaceful and quiet house where you come home to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet from a long day.



No Dogs Allowed



