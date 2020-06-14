105 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA with garage
As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.
Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.
This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more
Lake Forest Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.