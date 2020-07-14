Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At Capitol City on the Course in Lacey, Washington, you have big choices when it comes to your active leisure time: swimming, golfing, working out, shooting hoops, or a game of squash; and afterwards relaxing in the spa. Comfort and style continue in your home. Many of the one, two and three bedroom homes offer Mount Rainier or lush golf course views. Complementary comforts include a custom tiled fireplace with a handsome mantel, the convenience of your own washer and dryer and built-in microwave, generous storage and interior colors in a complimentary spectrum. The community is close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. For activities, relaxation, comfort and major conveniences - it's Capitol City on the Course.