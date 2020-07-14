All apartments in Lacey
Capitol City on the Course
Capitol City on the Course

5800 Titleist Ln SE · (360) 836-1088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C104 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit I204 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capitol City on the Course.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At Capitol City on the Course in Lacey, Washington, you have big choices when it comes to your active leisure time: swimming, golfing, working out, shooting hoops, or a game of squash; and afterwards relaxing in the spa. Comfort and style continue in your home. Many of the one, two and three bedroom homes offer Mount Rainier or lush golf course views. Complementary comforts include a custom tiled fireplace with a handsome mantel, the convenience of your own washer and dryer and built-in microwave, generous storage and interior colors in a complimentary spectrum. The community is close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. For activities, relaxation, comfort and major conveniences - it's Capitol City on the Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capitol City on the Course have any available units?
Capitol City on the Course has 2 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does Capitol City on the Course have?
Some of Capitol City on the Course's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capitol City on the Course currently offering any rent specials?
Capitol City on the Course is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capitol City on the Course pet-friendly?
Yes, Capitol City on the Course is pet friendly.
Does Capitol City on the Course offer parking?
Yes, Capitol City on the Course offers parking.
Does Capitol City on the Course have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Capitol City on the Course offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Capitol City on the Course have a pool?
Yes, Capitol City on the Course has a pool.
Does Capitol City on the Course have accessible units?
No, Capitol City on the Course does not have accessible units.
Does Capitol City on the Course have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capitol City on the Course has units with dishwashers.
