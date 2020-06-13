44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lacey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE
8928 Campus Meadows Loop Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2360 sqft
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE Available 06/30/20 8928 Campus Meadows Lp NE, Lacey (Meridian Campus) - Welcome to Meridian Campus! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2270 sqft
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
3133 sqft
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5610 Mount Baker Street
5610 Mount Baker Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
5610 Mount Baker Street Available 07/13/20 5610 Mount Baker Street - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage offers you and your family 1688 square feet o living space.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8706 Oslo Ln NE
8706 Oslo Lane Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1654 sqft
Low maintenance 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large bonus area located in Campus Pointe. Minutes from I-5, shopping centers, and schools. Small playground area located 1 street over and large park located with in walking distance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2306 Fiddleback ST NE
2306 Fiddleback St NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1837 sqft
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE
1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1747 sqft
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there.
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
180 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1203 Wynoochee Pl NE
1203 Wynoochee Place Northeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1755 sqft
Conveniently located single story home in a quiet residential neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single story rambler, is just a short drive to I-5, JBLM, and shopping centers.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
830 Rowland DR SE
830 Rowland Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1953 Cox Avenue
1953 Cox Avenue, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2415 sqft
1953 Cox Avenue Available 07/01/20 1953 Cox Avenue - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the DuPont area with amazing view of Mt. Rainier.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2630 sqft
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3157 Sheaser Way
3157 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3046 sqft
3157 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3157 Sheaser Way - This amazingly spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 3,046 square feet of living space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1200 10th ave SE
1200 10th Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935 Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lacey, WA

Finding an apartment in Lacey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

