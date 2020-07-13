36 Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lacey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4538 Durham St SE
4538 Durham Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
4538 Durham St SE Available 07/16/20 Great Home in Lacey! - Living & family room downstairs with a fireplace! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and JBLM is only 15 miles away. Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B
821 Essex Place Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in a Wonderful Community!! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $1,495.00 • Available: 08/01/2020 • Application Fee: $42.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3615 Bacall St NE
3615 Bacall Street Northeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2664 sqft
Beautiful large home that is close to I-5, shopping, schools and military bases. Strict no pets policy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5812 19th Ave SE
5812 19th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
Studio
$1,850
Close in Quiet Neighborhood, - Great location! Close in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of Lacey. Large 2 car garage, close to shopping, bus lines, I-5, schools and JBLM.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast
3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2033 sqft
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2306 Fiddleback ST NE
2306 Fiddleback St NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1837 sqft
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE
1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1747 sqft
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6604 Riviera Ct SE
6604 Riviera Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
6604 Riviera Ct SE Available 09/01/20 Large 1900 sq ft Townhome 2 Bed room 2.5 bath - Great neighborhood in a well-kept gated community on Chehalis Western Trail. Large 1900 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
151 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE
1618 Maple Ridge Drive Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1501 sqft
Rambler on large lot - 3 bed/fml living, dining/family room - North Thurston - 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler. Formal Living room, dining room combo. Great room concept - dining area, family room & kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE, Tanglewilde, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE Available 08/14/20 Just like new! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with den/office. 3 car garage. North Thurston School District. - 2 story, 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Beautiful one year old home with 2000 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8827 Haro Ct SE
8827 Haro Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2652 sqft
This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain.

1 of 13

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodfield Estates
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
830 Rowland DR SE
830 Rowland Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Parkview
4523 Briggs Dr SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1243 sqft
Energy-efficient homes with plank flooring, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. The smoke-free and pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Close to Historic Sudbury Town Center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7909 Incline Dr SE
7909 Incline Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1405 sqft
7909 Incline Dr SE Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room! - Welcome Home. This gorgeous home has over 1,400 Square feet with 2 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lacey
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,366
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
City Guide for Lacey, WA

So, you've decided to settle in this little wooded city between Mount Rainier and the cold, cold waters of the Puget Sound. And now, we have to assume, you’re getting some research done. The old "look before you jump" method is certainly the way to go, and we’re happy to report that you’ve come to the right place. Stick around and we'll guide you through the city of Lacey, Washington. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lacey, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lacey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

