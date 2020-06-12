Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 66th Ave SE
5123 66th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
181 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1693 Burnside Place Unit C
1693 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1047 sqft
DuPont 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage - DuPont, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo/townhome with 1 car attached garage. Adjacent to HOA maintained greenspace. Upper level unit with wide stair case. Covered outside balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Upper Eastside
1 Unit Available
1940 Olympia Avenue Northeast - 1
1940 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Beautiful modern townhome, Air conditioning, large 2-car garage, yard fully fenced, double master bedroom floorplan, open living/kitchen concept, crisp cool styling with granite slab counters, stainless appliances, soft closing cabinet drawers,
Results within 10 miles of Lacey
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Westside
15 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
2162 Palisade
2162 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1065 sqft
2162 Palisade Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F
1656 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1089 sqft
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lacey rents declined over the past month

Lacey rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lacey stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,253 for a two-bedroom. Lacey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lacey over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in Washington for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Lacey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lacey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lacey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lacey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,253 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Lacey.
    • While rents in Lacey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Dallas (+1.1%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lacey than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Lacey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

