Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built-in 2017, brand new big house with three floors of 3240 square feet total.

The first floor is the living room, kitchen and dining room.

The second floor is four bedrooms.

The third floor is a large open space which you can design your own ideas for your private space.

The garage is attached and also a beautiful lawn.

Very suitable for a big family. Only a few minutes walking to the schools.



Rent: $3,400

Deposit: $3,400

Pet Friendly