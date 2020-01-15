All apartments in Klahanie
25025 Se Klahanie Blvd

25025 Klahanie Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25025 Klahanie Drive Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Open house Sat Jan 11th 10am -2pm. Schedule your time.

Available Feb 1st:
12 mo. - 24mo. lease option.
Private, updated, pet-friendly, 1 bed / 1 bath condo with garage unit + additional parking spot backing to greenbelt.

Save $3,840 annually compared to nearest apartment complex renting for $1,740 + $175 garage + 55 per month pet fee ($1,915 per month total).

Granite counters, crown molding throughout main space, gas fire place, private setting with patio overlooking lush greenbelt / green space, walk-in closet, in unit washer / dryer. New wood flooring throughout, new stainless kitchen appliances, fresh grey wall paint, white crown molding, new fireplace stonework, and new blinds throughout the unit.

Access to Tanglewood community pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse; also includes access to Klahanie community pools and tennis courts.

Walking distance to multiple parks, trails, stores and restaurants at Klahanie shopping center.

Close to Issaquah Highlands - movie theater, restaurants, shopping, and Park & Ride - easy access to I90.

Looking for 6 ($1850/mo), 12 month ($1700) or 18 month ($1650/mo) lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have any available units?
25025 Se Klahanie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have?
Some of 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
25025 Se Klahanie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd offers parking.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd has a pool.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 25025 Se Klahanie Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
