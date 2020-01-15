25025 Se Klahanie Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Open house Sat Jan 11th 10am -2pm. Schedule your time.



Available Feb 1st:

12 mo. - 24mo. lease option.

Private, updated, pet-friendly, 1 bed / 1 bath condo with garage unit + additional parking spot backing to greenbelt.



Save $3,840 annually compared to nearest apartment complex renting for $1,740 + $175 garage + 55 per month pet fee ($1,915 per month total).



Granite counters, crown molding throughout main space, gas fire place, private setting with patio overlooking lush greenbelt / green space, walk-in closet, in unit washer / dryer. New wood flooring throughout, new stainless kitchen appliances, fresh grey wall paint, white crown molding, new fireplace stonework, and new blinds throughout the unit.



Access to Tanglewood community pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse; also includes access to Klahanie community pools and tennis courts.



Walking distance to multiple parks, trails, stores and restaurants at Klahanie shopping center.



Close to Issaquah Highlands - movie theater, restaurants, shopping, and Park & Ride - easy access to I90.



Looking for 6 ($1850/mo), 12 month ($1700) or 18 month ($1650/mo) lease agreement.