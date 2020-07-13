/
/
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM
255 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Kirkland, WA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
South Juanita
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
17 Units Available
Totem Lake
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Totem Lake
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkland
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkland
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$900
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,388
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 01:52pm
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
209 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
914 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
24 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1194 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Similar Pages
Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKirkland 3 BedroomsKirkland Accessible ApartmentsKirkland Apartments under $1,400Kirkland Apartments under $1,700
Kirkland Apartments under $1500Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Apartments with GarageKirkland Apartments with GymKirkland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKirkland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKirkland Apartments with Parking