Keyport, WA
1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:42 PM

1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue

1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue, Keyport, WA 98370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
North Kitsap 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers an open floor plan on main level. Located in Keyport close to both NUWC Division Keyport and Bangor bases with easy highway access. Kitchen includes all appliances. Dining room features access to the deck with view of Liberty Bay. All bedrooms are upstairs. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by, view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 6/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have any available units?
1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keyport.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Northeast Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
