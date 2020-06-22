609 S. Huntington Pl

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has 1,700 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, + den/office, 2 full bathrooms, dining area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Built in 2012, includes many high-quality features. granite counters througout, stainless steel appliances, and Venetian paint finish in the living and entry just to name a few! The home is in one of the top locations in the Tri-Cities, close to Safeway, Fred Meyers, Winco, Wal Mart and Southridge area shopping. Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, Highlands Middle School and Southridge High School. Minimum 12 months lease.