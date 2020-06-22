All apartments in Kennewick
609 S. Huntington Pl

609 South Huntington Place · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Huntington Place, Kennewick, WA 99336

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has 1,700 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, + den/office, 2 full bathrooms, dining area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Built in 2012, includes many high-quality features. granite counters througout, stainless steel appliances, and Venetian paint finish in the living and entry just to name a few! The home is in one of the top locations in the Tri-Cities, close to Safeway, Fred Meyers, Winco, Wal Mart and Southridge area shopping. Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, Highlands Middle School and Southridge High School. Minimum 12 months lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have any available units?
609 S. Huntington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
Is 609 S. Huntington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
609 S. Huntington Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S. Huntington Pl pet-friendly?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl offer parking?
Yes, 609 S. Huntington Pl does offer parking.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have a pool?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl does not have a pool.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have accessible units?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S. Huntington Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S. Huntington Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
