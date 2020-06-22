Amenities

4105 W. Okanogan Ave Available 07/10/20 4105 W Okanogan - Built-1963, 1,700 sq.ft. Nestled back in a quiet Cul-de-Sac, 3 bedroom/2 bath, Large living room, Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and island that can move for additional seating and entertaining, large fenced back yard with covered patio and shade trees, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, attached single car garage and covered parking. Close to schools, shopping and motorways. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3532020)