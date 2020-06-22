All apartments in Kennewick
Kennewick, WA
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4105 W. Okanogan Ave

4105 West Okanogan Avenue · (509) 735-0165
Kennewick
Location

4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4105 W. Okanogan Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

4105 W. Okanogan Ave Available 07/10/20 4105 W Okanogan - Built-1963, 1,700 sq.ft. Nestled back in a quiet Cul-de-Sac, 3 bedroom/2 bath, Large living room, Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and island that can move for additional seating and entertaining, large fenced back yard with covered patio and shade trees, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, attached single car garage and covered parking. Close to schools, shopping and motorways. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3532020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have any available units?
4105 W. Okanogan Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have?
Some of 4105 W. Okanogan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 W. Okanogan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4105 W. Okanogan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 W. Okanogan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave does offer parking.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have a pool?
No, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 W. Okanogan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 W. Okanogan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
