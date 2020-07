Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1709 S Rainier Pl. Available 08/07/20 1709 S Rainier Pl - Located in an established neighborhood. Great floor plan with a family room and living room. Sliding glass door opens to a covered patio with nice fully fenced backyard. Underground sprinklers. Lawn care included. Owner pays for Kennewick Irrigation District. Must see to appreciate. Sorry, no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3201031)