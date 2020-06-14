507 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
16810 72nd Ave NE
16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Juanita
21 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pinehurst
3 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Prism – a new luxury apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Maple Leaf
6 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,836
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
10 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kenmore, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenmore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

