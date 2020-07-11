All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19025 61st NE Unit B

19025 61st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19025 61st Place Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Linwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in Kenmore, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Kenmore as it is a mere five-minute drive, fifteen-minute bus ride, or twenty-two-minute walk from the property. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring and high vaulted ceilings. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the apartment feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Small pets not exceeding twenty pounds are allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

Nearby parks:
Log Boom Park, Lyon Creek Waterfront Park and Blue Heron Park

Nearby Schools:
Lockwood Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 7/10
Kenmore Junior High School - 0.77 miles, 5/10
Kenmore Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 4/10
Veritas Academy - 0.33 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
309 - 0.6 miles
522 - 0.6 miles
342 - 0.6 miles
312 - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19025 61st NE Unit B have any available units?
19025 61st NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 19025 61st NE Unit B have?
Some of 19025 61st NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19025 61st NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
19025 61st NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19025 61st NE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 19025 61st NE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 19025 61st NE Unit B offer parking?
No, 19025 61st NE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 19025 61st NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19025 61st NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19025 61st NE Unit B have a pool?
No, 19025 61st NE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 19025 61st NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 19025 61st NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 19025 61st NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19025 61st NE Unit B has units with dishwashers.
