19025 61st NE Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in Kenmore, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Kenmore as it is a mere five-minute drive, fifteen-minute bus ride, or twenty-two-minute walk from the property. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring and high vaulted ceilings. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the apartment feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Small pets not exceeding twenty pounds are allowed with a $500 pet deposit.



Nearby parks:

Log Boom Park, Lyon Creek Waterfront Park and Blue Heron Park



Nearby Schools:

Lockwood Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 7/10

Kenmore Junior High School - 0.77 miles, 5/10

Kenmore Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 4/10

Veritas Academy - 0.33 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

309 - 0.6 miles

522 - 0.6 miles

342 - 0.6 miles

312 - 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4545296)