Kenmore, WA
Heron View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Heron View

18249 73rd Ave NE · (425) 382-8236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
Central Kenmore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B305 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit A210 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C304 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heron View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest. If you’re looking for an apartment in Kenmore, WA, that’s located near the water while being part of the greater Seattle area, Heron View may be the place for you.

Check out our one and two-bedroom apartments that have stylish floor plans designed to fit your needs. Release your inner chef in our cozy kitchens, complete with a separate dining space and a full suite of appliances. You’ll love having your very own washer and dryer in your own home. Relax on cold winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace, or take in the views from your private deck.

Step outside your home to find convenient amenities such as onsite recycling to help you live a green lifestyle as well as onsite maintenance to take care of your rental needs. You can rest assured with our courtesy patrol and video surveillance on our property. Our pet-friendly apartme

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Certain dog breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 free designated spot. Additional carports available for $60 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heron View have any available units?
Heron View has 3 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does Heron View have?
Some of Heron View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heron View currently offering any rent specials?
Heron View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heron View pet-friendly?
Yes, Heron View is pet friendly.
Does Heron View offer parking?
Yes, Heron View offers parking.
Does Heron View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heron View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heron View have a pool?
No, Heron View does not have a pool.
Does Heron View have accessible units?
Yes, Heron View has accessible units.
Does Heron View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heron View has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast
Kenmore, WA 98028

