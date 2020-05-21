Amenities

5897 Captain Vancouver Available 06/10/20 Golf Course View Home in Useless Bay! - ***Application Pending***Popular street with room to roam....Built in 2018 this spacious Useless Bay home is waiting for you! Single level floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, bonus office or guest space, huge living area with great room feel! Stainless appliances in kitchen, custom lighting, huge walk-in pantry and includes washer and dryer! Enjoy your back yard with view of the golf course. One small dog under 25 pounds only with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Available for showings after June 1st . Please do not disturb tenant. One year lease to start and tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE4863285)