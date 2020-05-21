All apartments in Island County
5897 Captain Vancouver

5897 Capt Vancouver Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5897 Capt Vancouver Dr, Island County, WA 98260

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5897 Captain Vancouver Available 06/10/20 Golf Course View Home in Useless Bay! - ***Application Pending***Popular street with room to roam....Built in 2018 this spacious Useless Bay home is waiting for you! Single level floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, bonus office or guest space, huge living area with great room feel! Stainless appliances in kitchen, custom lighting, huge walk-in pantry and includes washer and dryer! Enjoy your back yard with view of the golf course. One small dog under 25 pounds only with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Available for showings after June 1st . Please do not disturb tenant. One year lease to start and tenant pays all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4863285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have any available units?
5897 Captain Vancouver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 5897 Captain Vancouver have?
Some of 5897 Captain Vancouver's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5897 Captain Vancouver currently offering any rent specials?
5897 Captain Vancouver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5897 Captain Vancouver pet-friendly?
Yes, 5897 Captain Vancouver is pet friendly.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver offer parking?
Yes, 5897 Captain Vancouver offers parking.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5897 Captain Vancouver offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have a pool?
No, 5897 Captain Vancouver does not have a pool.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have accessible units?
No, 5897 Captain Vancouver does not have accessible units.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have units with dishwashers?
No, 5897 Captain Vancouver does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5897 Captain Vancouver have units with air conditioning?
No, 5897 Captain Vancouver does not have units with air conditioning.
