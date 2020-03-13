5306 April Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Home Minutes From Downtown Langley! - Thoughtfully updated throughout, enjoy the open great room concept with dream kitchen, complete w/stainless appliances, granite counters & custom cabinets. Roomy master and luxurious master bath, with heated tile floors & soaking tub. Room for entertaining & large view deck. Lower level features bonus, second bedroom, 3/4 bath & patio and has a great space for a guest quarters. Detached double garage. Sorry, no pets. This home is available on a six to twelve month lease and can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5414941)