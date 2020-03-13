All apartments in Island County
5306 April Drive
5306 April Drive

5306 April Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5306 April Drive, Island County, WA 98260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home Minutes From Downtown Langley! - Thoughtfully updated throughout, enjoy the open great room concept with dream kitchen, complete w/stainless appliances, granite counters & custom cabinets. Roomy master and luxurious master bath, with heated tile floors & soaking tub. Room for entertaining & large view deck. Lower level features bonus, second bedroom, 3/4 bath & patio and has a great space for a guest quarters. Detached double garage. Sorry, no pets. This home is available on a six to twelve month lease and can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

