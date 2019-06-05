All apartments in Island County
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
42 Fawn Run Pl
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

42 Fawn Run Pl

42 Fawn Run Place · No Longer Available
Location

42 Fawn Run Place, Island County, WA 98239

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
42 Fawn Run Pl Available 06/24/19 HighBank- Waterfront Rambler - In the woods feeling and close enough to the lovely seaside town of Coupeville this house is a must see!!. Large windows look out from each room in this home onto Saratoga Passage, passing whales, sailboats, beautiful Mt. Baker and the Cascades. Two master suites with private baths allow for comfortable privacy in an efficient space. The attached carport means you can keep your car out of the weather. In addition one attached work space can provide ideal storage and/or hobby space. With sunshine and room to garden, the lawn and grounds is just enough to enjoy but not burdensome to care for. The wood stove is designed to provide ample, forced air heat to the entire home so you can keep your utility bills down during the winter months. A large back deck provides ample space to spread out and entertain or just enjoy the quiet and the eagles perched in the old-growth trees that are prevalent in the area. Located on the eastern side of Whidbey, this home enjoys protection from the fall/winter weather and ample sun. Enjoy coming home to this Whidbey Island Gem. Call today. Sorry, no pets. ***This house is in the direct flight path of the OLF Whidbey Island and you will hear and see jets and jet noise during training hours.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2013285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have any available units?
42 Fawn Run Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
Is 42 Fawn Run Pl currently offering any rent specials?
42 Fawn Run Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Fawn Run Pl pet-friendly?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl offer parking?
Yes, 42 Fawn Run Pl offers parking.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have a pool?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl does not have a pool.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have accessible units?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Fawn Run Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Fawn Run Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
