Amenities

patio / balcony carport range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

42 Fawn Run Pl Available 06/24/19 HighBank- Waterfront Rambler - In the woods feeling and close enough to the lovely seaside town of Coupeville this house is a must see!!. Large windows look out from each room in this home onto Saratoga Passage, passing whales, sailboats, beautiful Mt. Baker and the Cascades. Two master suites with private baths allow for comfortable privacy in an efficient space. The attached carport means you can keep your car out of the weather. In addition one attached work space can provide ideal storage and/or hobby space. With sunshine and room to garden, the lawn and grounds is just enough to enjoy but not burdensome to care for. The wood stove is designed to provide ample, forced air heat to the entire home so you can keep your utility bills down during the winter months. A large back deck provides ample space to spread out and entertain or just enjoy the quiet and the eagles perched in the old-growth trees that are prevalent in the area. Located on the eastern side of Whidbey, this home enjoys protection from the fall/winter weather and ample sun. Enjoy coming home to this Whidbey Island Gem. Call today. Sorry, no pets. ***This house is in the direct flight path of the OLF Whidbey Island and you will hear and see jets and jet noise during training hours.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2013285)