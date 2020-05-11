All apartments in Island County
1375 Monroe Landing Road

1375 Monroe Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Monroe Landing Road, Island County, WA 98277

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1375 Monroe Landing Road Available 06/05/20 Excellent Condition Apartment Loft - Apartment Studio 1 Bed 1 Bath with upstairs loft area and closet ideal for additional bedroom, office, etc. Excellent condition, cute kitchen, butcher block countertops, and stainless appliances. Small dogs per approval. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and electric (one can per week). Tenants must use their own PO Box for mail delivery. Convenient access to NAS Whidbey. Call Oak Harbor Property Management 360-672-8800 to schedule showing.

(RLNE4918558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have any available units?
1375 Monroe Landing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
Is 1375 Monroe Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Monroe Landing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Monroe Landing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Monroe Landing Road is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road offer parking?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not offer parking.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have a pool?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Monroe Landing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Monroe Landing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
