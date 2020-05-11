Amenities

1375 Monroe Landing Road Available 06/05/20 Excellent Condition Apartment Loft - Apartment Studio 1 Bed 1 Bath with upstairs loft area and closet ideal for additional bedroom, office, etc. Excellent condition, cute kitchen, butcher block countertops, and stainless appliances. Small dogs per approval. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and electric (one can per week). Tenants must use their own PO Box for mail delivery. Convenient access to NAS Whidbey. Call Oak Harbor Property Management 360-672-8800 to schedule showing.



(RLNE4918558)