Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1273 Halsey Drive

1273 Halsey Dr · (360) 331-6636 ext. 0000
Location

1273 Halsey Dr, Island County, WA 98239

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1273 Halsey Drive · Avail. Sep 7

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes. Radiant floor heating on textured concrete floors downstairs. The kitchen features natural stone counter tops, maple cabinets & built-in work space. Master bath has garden tub surrounded in tile, tile shower & skylight. Covered front porch w/court yard to enjoy the view. Over sized 1 car garage. 120 sq ft storage. Comm pool & beach access with additional fee. .Sorry, no cats. Small dog with additional deposit and this home will be available on September 5th. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
