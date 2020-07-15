Amenities

1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes. Radiant floor heating on textured concrete floors downstairs. The kitchen features natural stone counter tops, maple cabinets & built-in work space. Master bath has garden tub surrounded in tile, tile shower & skylight. Covered front porch w/court yard to enjoy the view. Over sized 1 car garage. 120 sq ft storage. Comm pool & beach access with additional fee. .Sorry, no cats. Small dog with additional deposit and this home will be available on September 5th. Please do not disturb current tenants.



(RLNE4182041)