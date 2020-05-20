Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

20685 Jefferson Beach Rd Available 06/01/20 Quiet Splendor Surrounded by Cedars. - Quiet Splendor Surrounded by Cedars. 2 bedroom 1 bath in ideal Kingston area. Beautiful property surrounded with cedar trees, new landscaping, freshly painted deck. Interior is newly remodeled, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and flooring. All appliances are included and year round yard maintenance is provided. Energy efficient heat pump for heat and AC in summer. Available 6/1/2020! No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3189628)