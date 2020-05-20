All apartments in Indianola
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

20685 Jefferson Beach Rd

20685 Jefferson Beach Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

20685 Jefferson Beach Rd NE, Indianola, WA 98346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
20685 Jefferson Beach Rd Available 06/01/20 Quiet Splendor Surrounded by Cedars. - Quiet Splendor Surrounded by Cedars. 2 bedroom 1 bath in ideal Kingston area. Beautiful property surrounded with cedar trees, new landscaping, freshly painted deck. Interior is newly remodeled, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and flooring. All appliances are included and year round yard maintenance is provided. Energy efficient heat pump for heat and AC in summer. Available 6/1/2020! No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

