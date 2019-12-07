All apartments in Indianola
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

10127 NE Shore Dr

10127 Northeast Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Northeast Shore Drive, Indianola, WA 98342

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Spectacular Views in Every Direction - What is it they say? Location is everything. Then this property may be everything! Take the meandering lane to this private high bank waterfront retreat with view of the Cascades, Mt. Rainer as the star, the city of Seattle and Bainbridge Island and beyond, all the way around to the Olympic Mountains and the sail boats racing below. Everything from the black slab granite counters in the modern kitchen to the main floor hardwood floors. There is a bedroom on the main floor plus 3 more upstairs. Custom antique vanities and a claw foot tub in the master. Fully finished basement with two privet entrances and a patio leading out to the winding gardens and fire pit overlooking the Seattle skyline. Walking trails, community beach and dock close by. Pets may be negotiable.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion. (DL)

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE5146244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have any available units?
10127 NE Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
What amenities does 10127 NE Shore Dr have?
Some of 10127 NE Shore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 NE Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10127 NE Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 NE Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10127 NE Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10127 NE Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10127 NE Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
