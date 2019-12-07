10127 NE Shore Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular Views in Every Direction - What is it they say? Location is everything. Then this property may be everything! Take the meandering lane to this private high bank waterfront retreat with view of the Cascades, Mt. Rainer as the star, the city of Seattle and Bainbridge Island and beyond, all the way around to the Olympic Mountains and the sail boats racing below. Everything from the black slab granite counters in the modern kitchen to the main floor hardwood floors. There is a bedroom on the main floor plus 3 more upstairs. Custom antique vanities and a claw foot tub in the master. Fully finished basement with two privet entrances and a patio leading out to the winding gardens and fire pit overlooking the Seattle skyline. Walking trails, community beach and dock close by. Pets may be negotiable.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion. (DL)



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.



(RLNE5146244)