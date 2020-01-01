22928 SE 206th St #Apartment

Amenities

Reduced price! $1700.00/month - Maple Valley Country living - studio apartment with large 2 car garage, large carport, lots of storage! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this charming 720 s/f apartment living in a country setting! The 2nd floor apartment has a large 2 car garage with remotes, a large carport and storage!!! The large great room living/bedroom area is an "L" shaped floor plan, an nice kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and great counter space. A 3/4 bathroom with ample storage. The property has a main house that isn't included in this rental. Live in the country yet be so close to the city! You must see this unique apartment and garage building to appreciate the space available. Water and Garbage included in rent! Sorry no smoking. No Pets. Available NOW!! Please drive by and then call to set up a showing - Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit $1800.00 to move in; Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



