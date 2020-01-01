All apartments in Hobart
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

22928 SE 206th St #Apartment

22928 Southeast 206th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22928 Southeast 206th Street, Hobart, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Reduced price! $1700.00/month - Maple Valley Country living - studio apartment with large 2 car garage, large carport, lots of storage! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this charming 720 s/f apartment living in a country setting! The 2nd floor apartment has a large 2 car garage with remotes, a large carport and storage!!! The large great room living/bedroom area is an "L" shaped floor plan, an nice kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and great counter space. A 3/4 bathroom with ample storage. The property has a main house that isn't included in this rental. Live in the country yet be so close to the city! You must see this unique apartment and garage building to appreciate the space available. Water and Garbage included in rent! Sorry no smoking. No Pets. Available NOW!! Please drive by and then call to set up a showing - Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit $1800.00 to move in; Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE1833431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

