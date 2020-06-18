Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6415 NW Mckinley Dr. Available 07/07/20 Very Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Hazel Dell! Huge Yard! Call Today to schedule a viewing! - Fantastic Ranch/Cottage Style home conveniently located in Hazel Dell! Fully finished basement with new flooring, Fresh paint throughout, Hardwood floors on main floor, Master Bedroom on main floor, Oversized lot and more! Although this home is still occupied, call today to schedule your viewing, this house wont last long!

Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM

COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.

Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM

Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.

YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.



(RLNE3771896)