Home
/
Hazel Dell, WA
/
6415 NW Mckinley Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6415 NW Mckinley Dr.

6415 Northwest Mckinley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6415 Northwest Mckinley Drive, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
West Hazel Dell

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. Available 07/07/20 Very Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Hazel Dell! Huge Yard! Call Today to schedule a viewing! - Fantastic Ranch/Cottage Style home conveniently located in Hazel Dell! Fully finished basement with new flooring, Fresh paint throughout, Hardwood floors on main floor, Master Bedroom on main floor, Oversized lot and more! Although this home is still occupied, call today to schedule your viewing, this house wont last long!
Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.
Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.
YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.

(RLNE3771896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have any available units?
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hazel Dell, WA.
What amenities does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have?
Some of 6415 NW Mckinley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have a pool?
No, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 NW Mckinley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
