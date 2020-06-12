/
2 bedroom apartments
147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
Unit K Available 06/13/20 Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX,
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Dell
West Hazel Dell
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
940 sqft
Carport Included, Central Heat & AC, Laundry Connections, Next to a Park - Erica Village Apartments is a wonderful apartment community nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood in Hazel Dell.
Carter Park
1 Unit Available
318 W 30th St
318 W 30th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
898 sqft
Available Now! Lovely 2 bedroom duplex with new carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout! Located in a very nice neighborhood near downtown Vancouver with easy access to I-5.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Esther Short
13 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1195 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Pleasant Valley
8 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Bagley Downs
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Harney Heights
9 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hough
11 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
