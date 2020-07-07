4011 Burnham Dr, (2).

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage coffee bar some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access

Unit (2) Available 07/15/20 Spacious Studio walking distance to everything - Property Id: 188552



Beautiful property located just steps from the harbor, walking distance to everything, restaurants, coffee shops, gift shops, Farmers Market, entertainment and much more. Fully furnished, kitchenette fully equipped, utilities included. This unit has a shared washer and dryer with another unit across the garage. Prefer a six months lease to a year. Small well trained pets welcome.

Available by July 15, 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188552

Property Id 188552



(RLNE5773909)