All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like
4011 Burnham Dr, (2).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
4011 Burnham Dr, (2)
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

4011 Burnham Dr, (2)

4011 Burnham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4011 Burnham Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Unit (2) Available 07/15/20 Spacious Studio walking distance to everything - Property Id: 188552

Beautiful property located just steps from the harbor, walking distance to everything, restaurants, coffee shops, gift shops, Farmers Market, entertainment and much more. Fully furnished, kitchenette fully equipped, utilities included. This unit has a shared washer and dryer with another unit across the garage. Prefer a six months lease to a year. Small well trained pets welcome.
Available by July 15, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188552
Property Id 188552

(RLNE5773909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have any available units?
4011 Burnham Dr, (2) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have?
Some of 4011 Burnham Dr, (2)'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Burnham Dr, (2) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) offers parking.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have a pool?
No, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have accessible units?
No, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Burnham Dr, (2) does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 BedroomsGig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerGig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College