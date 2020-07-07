Amenities

Atop a hill in downtown Gig Harbor this 1,100 sq ft 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler overlooks the harbor. Kitchen boasts ceiling height cupboards, large window over the kitchen sink and matching white appliances. Home is walking distance to Cushman Trail and Wilkinson Park both are located just beyond the greenbelt in the backyard. An attached carport provides cover and an alternative entryway into the house. Open concept kitchen feeds into bright and airy living room with sliding glass doors leading out to the deck. Washer and dryer also included. Step out onto the deck and experience the expansive beauty Gig Harbor has to offer all year round! Lawn care included. No Pets. No Smoking Property.



3918 Rosedale St NW

Gig Harbor WA 98335



Rent: $1,650.00/ month

Deposit: $1,550.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



