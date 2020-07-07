All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3918 Rosedale St NW

3918 Rosedale Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3918 Rosedale Street Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Rambler Stones Throws from Downtown Gig Harbor - 3 Bedroom Rambler Stones Throws from Downtown Gig Harbor
Atop a hill in downtown Gig Harbor this 1,100 sq ft 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler overlooks the harbor. Kitchen boasts ceiling height cupboards, large window over the kitchen sink and matching white appliances. Home is walking distance to Cushman Trail and Wilkinson Park both are located just beyond the greenbelt in the backyard. An attached carport provides cover and an alternative entryway into the house. Open concept kitchen feeds into bright and airy living room with sliding glass doors leading out to the deck. Washer and dryer also included. Step out onto the deck and experience the expansive beauty Gig Harbor has to offer all year round! Lawn care included. No Pets. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3918 Rosedale St NW
Gig Harbor WA 98335

Rent: $1,650.00/ month
Deposit: $1,550.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5433532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have any available units?
3918 Rosedale St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
Is 3918 Rosedale St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Rosedale St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Rosedale St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Rosedale St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Rosedale St NW offers parking.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Rosedale St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have a pool?
No, 3918 Rosedale St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have accessible units?
No, 3918 Rosedale St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Rosedale St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 Rosedale St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 Rosedale St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
