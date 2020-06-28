Amenities

Gig Harbor. 3 bed 1 bath. Built 1943. 4 blocks to town. 920 SF - 3324 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Three bedrooms. [One bedroom is small] One bath. 920 square feet. Built 1943. Gas furnace. 2 plus parking. Kitchen features white kitchen cabinets, off white Formica counters and off white linoleum floors. Washer/Dryer in kitchen. Front and back door. Beige carpets. White vinyl double pane windows. Mini-blinds. About 4 blocks to town. Close to shops. 5 minutes to freeway.



Approximate room sizes: Kitchen about 12 feet by 11 feet. Living room 15 feet by 12 feet.. 1st bedroom 14 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Middle bedroom 12 feet by 9 feet, with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. 3rd bedroom 11 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Linen closet 2 feet by 2 feet.



Available: Oct. 1, 2019. Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking



Directions: Highway 16. East on Pioneer way. Left at Tarabochia St. House on left at end of street.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,695.00

Last Months Rent$1,695.00 [May be spread with good credit]

Security Deposit $900.00

Admin. Fee $50.00

Screen fee $45.00 [Per adult]

TOTAL $2,690.00 [With good credit]



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



Applications: Are available on our web site at: wpirealestate.com. $45 per adult.



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



