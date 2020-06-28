All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

3324 Tarabochia St.

3324 Tarabochia St · No Longer Available
Location

3324 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gig Harbor. 3 bed 1 bath. Built 1943. 4 blocks to town. 920 SF - 3324 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Three bedrooms. [One bedroom is small] One bath. 920 square feet. Built 1943. Gas furnace. 2 plus parking. Kitchen features white kitchen cabinets, off white Formica counters and off white linoleum floors. Washer/Dryer in kitchen. Front and back door. Beige carpets. White vinyl double pane windows. Mini-blinds. About 4 blocks to town. Close to shops. 5 minutes to freeway.

Approximate room sizes: Kitchen about 12 feet by 11 feet. Living room 15 feet by 12 feet.. 1st bedroom 14 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Middle bedroom 12 feet by 9 feet, with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. 3rd bedroom 11 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Linen closet 2 feet by 2 feet.

Available: Oct. 1, 2019. Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking

Directions: Highway 16. East on Pioneer way. Left at Tarabochia St. House on left at end of street.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,695.00
Last Months Rent$1,695.00 [May be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $900.00
Admin. Fee $50.00
Screen fee $45.00 [Per adult]
TOTAL $2,690.00 [With good credit]

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

Applications: Are available on our web site at: wpirealestate.com. $45 per adult.

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3221256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

