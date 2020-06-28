All apartments in Gig Harbor
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
3323 Tarabochia St.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3323 Tarabochia St.

3323 Tarabachia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Tarabachia Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Gig Harbor. 3 bed 1 bath. Built 1943. 4 blocks to town. 920 SF - 3323 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Three bedrooms. [One bedroom is small] One bath. 920 square feet. Built 1943. Gas furnace. 2 plus parking. Kitchen features white kitchen cabinets and off white Formica counters. Laminate type floors in living room and kitchen. Washer/Dryer in kitchen. Front and back door. Beige carpets. White vinyl double pane windows. Mini-blinds. About 4 blocks to town. Yard. [Not fenced.] Close to shops. 5 minutes to freeway.

Approximate room sizes: Kitchen about 12 feet by 11 feet. Living room 15 feet by 15 feet, with 3 foot by 2 foot entry closet. 1st bedroom on left. [Largest] 14 feet by 12 feet with two closets. One closet open and one with bifold door. Open closet 7 foot by 2.5 foot and closed closet 5 foot by 2.5 foot with bi-fold doors. Middle bedroom 12 feet by 9 feet, with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. 3rd bedroom 11 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Hall linen closet 2 feet by 2 feet.

Available: Now Pet possible with extra deposit. No Smoking

Directions: Highway 16. East on Pioneer way. Left at Tarabochia St. House on right at end of street.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,645.00
Last Months Rent $1,645.00 [May be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $900.00
Admin. Fee $100.00
Screen fee $45.00 [Per adult over 18 ]
TOTAL $2,690.00 [With good credit & spreading out Last Months Rent]

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

Applications: On line via http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental.

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-2086 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2409014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have any available units?
3323 Tarabochia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
Is 3323 Tarabochia St. currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Tarabochia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Tarabochia St. pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Tarabochia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Tarabochia St. offers parking.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Tarabochia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have a pool?
No, 3323 Tarabochia St. does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have accessible units?
No, 3323 Tarabochia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Tarabochia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Tarabochia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 Tarabochia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
