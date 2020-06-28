Amenities

Gig Harbor. 3 bed 1 bath. Built 1943. 4 blocks to town. 920 SF - 3323 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Three bedrooms. [One bedroom is small] One bath. 920 square feet. Built 1943. Gas furnace. 2 plus parking. Kitchen features white kitchen cabinets and off white Formica counters. Laminate type floors in living room and kitchen. Washer/Dryer in kitchen. Front and back door. Beige carpets. White vinyl double pane windows. Mini-blinds. About 4 blocks to town. Yard. [Not fenced.] Close to shops. 5 minutes to freeway.



Approximate room sizes: Kitchen about 12 feet by 11 feet. Living room 15 feet by 15 feet, with 3 foot by 2 foot entry closet. 1st bedroom on left. [Largest] 14 feet by 12 feet with two closets. One closet open and one with bifold door. Open closet 7 foot by 2.5 foot and closed closet 5 foot by 2.5 foot with bi-fold doors. Middle bedroom 12 feet by 9 feet, with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. 3rd bedroom 11 feet by 11 feet with 4 foot by 2 foot closet. Hall linen closet 2 feet by 2 feet.



Available: Now Pet possible with extra deposit. No Smoking



Directions: Highway 16. East on Pioneer way. Left at Tarabochia St. House on right at end of street.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,645.00

Last Months Rent $1,645.00 [May be spread with good credit]

Security Deposit $900.00

Admin. Fee $100.00

Screen fee $45.00 [Per adult over 18 ]

TOTAL $2,690.00 [With good credit & spreading out Last Months Rent]



Applications: On line via http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental.



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-2086 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



