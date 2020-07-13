Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2120 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
North Image
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
937 sqft
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
11904 NE 58th Avenue
11904 Northeast 58th Avenue, Barberton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2369 sqft
4 bedroom 2 Bath Single Level with 3 car garage and beautiful fenced back yard - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
North Image
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1243 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath condo at One Lake Place. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the upper floor, 1/2 bath/kitchen/living on ground floor. Double garage w/opener. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
5413 NE 89th Avenue Unit A
5413 Northeast 89th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
7641 Northeast 62nd Street
7641 Northeast 62nd Street, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1971 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom 2.5 bath plus office was built in 2018 and features 1971 square feet of living space. Main floor features hard wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
5 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 09:55am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Five Corners, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Five Corners apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

