Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA with garage

Five Corners apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
3 Units Available
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2120 sqft
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7521 NE 99th Avenue
7521 Northeast 99th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1397 sqft
7521 NE 99th Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3 Bdrm Condo Townhome, Call Today To Discuss!! - Showings Start 7/21/20 This newer townhome has all you want and more! Just built with all the upgraded finishes you'd love to see.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9706 NE 76th Way
9706 Northeast 76th Way, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1343 sqft
9706 NE 76th Way Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Image
7 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1020 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
7806 NE 61st Circle
7806 Northeast 61st Circle, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
7806 NE 61st Circle Available 07/23/20 Spacious 3BD Townhome in Great Vancouver Mall Location! New Carpet & Low Maintenance Yard! - Showings Start 7/23/20 This one won't last long! Located just minutes from the Vancouver Mall, this town home is

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
5413 NE 89th Avenue Unit A
5413 Northeast 89th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Ellsworth Springs
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,145
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Fircrest
20 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Five Corners, WA

Five Corners apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

